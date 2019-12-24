|
|
Donald Ray Kearns
1947 - 2019
Monterey
Don passed away peacefully from complications of ALS, he was born in Plainview, TX and moved to the peninsula at age 10 with his Family. He attended local schools and graduated from the Job Core in his early 20s. He and his wife Stephanie established Rainbow Dry Cleaners in Downtown Monterey and operated it for over 40 years. He was a member of Corral de Tierra Country Club for many years and was an avid golfer. Don played in many local golf tournaments and earned the nickname "Bulldog." Don enjoyed the camaraderie and friendships that developed.
He loved his summers going houseboating on Lake Don Pedro and hanging out with all his family and lake family.
Don loved cars and tinkering with them and was proud of driving and showing his pristine 56 Chevy and 64 Corvette. He was a member of Gold Coast Rods Car Club.
Don always had this warm infectious smile and sincere personality that was loved by the people that knew him.
He cherished the time he spent with his family as it was his proudest achievement. His granddaughters were his life and he loved going to all their softball games and tournaments, vacationing to Hawaii and Disneyland, and just being Goofy. It's these precious memories that will live on forever in the hearts of his loved ones.
Don is survived by his wife of 48 years Stephanie, his daughter Jaymie (Jeff) Cecilio, Granddaughters, Sophia and Sarina, and his brother Bill and wife Linda who were always there helping Don with his disease, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on January 11, 2020 at Monterey Fairgrounds Seaside Room from 11am - 3pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: ALS Association Golden West Chapter, PO Box 565, Agoura Hills, CA 91376.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Dec. 24, 2019