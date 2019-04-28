Donald Snyder

October 9, 1943 ~ April 22, 2019

Pacific Grove

Donald Snyder passed away at age 75 on April 22, 2019. He was an honest, hard-working man who always took care of his family. Don was born in Nebraska and moved to Pacific Grove at the age of one. He spent all his life in Pacific Grove where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Agnes. They were happily married for 55 years.

Don is survived by his wife, Agnes, and two daughters, Debbie (Jim) Clark of Los Banos and Susie (Mario) Pennisi of Monterey. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Jimmy Clark, JoJo Pennisi and Gina Pennisi, who he loved very much.

Don enjoyed hunting and fishing and will be dearly missed by his family.

No services will be held. Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com to sign Don's guestbook and leave messages for his family.





