Donald Tim Heitkotter
Nov 13, 1953 - July 10, 2020
Monterey
Tim was born in Palo Alto, CA to Donald Heitkotter and Peggy Cypert. After graduating high school, he joined the Navy and served honorably from 1971-1975. He was a proud Vietnam Vet.
A creative artist, he started his first sign business, Sign Language, in Marina, CA. He designed and painted many signs for the local business community that still stand today.
In 1978, he met Sue Reymann. They married in 1984 and subsequently divorced but remained close life long friends.
As tattoo art became mainstreamed, Tim changed vocations and learned the art of tattoo. He started Studio 13, in Salinas, CA in the 1990s.
A restless man, he closed up shop and traveled the world tattooing. Gaining quite a reputation, he was listed as one of the top 100 most influential tattoo artists in a top tattoo magazine. He settled down again in 2006, landing in Kauai at the Blue Tiki tattoo shop. After a year, he bought it. He was known affectionately in the tattoo world as "Uncle Tim."
He returned to Monterey in 2015 to be close to his father and retire, though he continued to tattoo privately for his many friends and family.
Tim was predeceased by his brother, Kenny, sister, Cindy, and both of his parents. He is survived by his cousins, Barbara Luis and Barbara Garcia. He will be missed by his closest friend, Frank, his ex, Sue, his many friends, and his AA community.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial will be at a later date. Online condolences at www.thepaulmortuary.com
. Donations to the donor's favorite charity are welcome. View the online memorial for Donald Tim Heitkotter