Donna Hill Kneeland
1927 - 2020
Carmel Valley
Donna was born to Dr. John Daniel Hill and Zelta Duval Hill in Santa Paula. Later the family moved to Santa Barbara, where Donna attended La Cumbre Junior High School, Santa Barbara High School and University of California, Santa Barbara. She graduated from Principia College, Elsah, Illinois in 1949. She was predeceased by her husband, John (1981), and by her parents, "Don" (1958) and Zelta (1974) and her two brothers, Stanley (2008) and Winton (2003).
While raising her children in the San Francisco Bay Area, Donna was very active in community and volunteer activities. Donna embarked on her career in fundraising as Associate Director of Patrons for Principia Upper School and College in 1979. Donna became Development Director for the Monterey County Symphony (1983-1986) after moving to Carmel following her husband's passing. She left this position to become Development Director for the Monterey Museum of Art (1986-2003) and then became a Consultant to non-profits, assisting many clients in the following years. In 2009, she and some of her professional colleagues started a consulting firm, Fund Builders Alliance, designed to assist non-profit agencies in their fundraising efforts.
She is survived by her four children Stuart (Ann), Marshall (Andrea), Sally Petru (Anthony), and Nancy Whitelock (Thomas). She is also survived by ten grandchildren: Samantha, Jon (Kirsten), Mallory (Tony), Mackenzie, Catherine, Erica, Jennifer, John, Nicholas, Tommy and four great-grandchildren: Andrew, Laurel, Luca and George. She was well loved by her community of friends and family and is deeply missed by them all.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Apr. 12, 2020