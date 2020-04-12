|
Doreen Barnes Tovey
September 20, 1939 ~ March 29, 2020
Pacific Grove
Doreen Tovey passed away on March 29 surrounded by her family. Born September 20, 1939 in England, Doreen has lived locally for the past 48 years. Doreen ran a home daycare from which she retired after 20 years.
Doreen is survived by her children; Jeff Tovey, Michael (Dawn) Tovey, Janet Hall, Lindsay (Eric) Synsteby and Christopher (Kelly) Tovey. Doreen was Nana to her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all who attended her daycare. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Raymond; her parents, Doris and Chris Barnes, and her brother, Alan Barnes.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Doreen's memory may be made to St. Mary's by-the-Sea, 146 – 12th St., Pacific Grove, 93950. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. To sign Doreen's guest book and leave messages for her family.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Apr. 12, 2020