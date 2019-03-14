Doris Hughes

Aug. 13, 1922 - March 9, 2019

Monterey

Doris Glenne Wirth Hughes, aged 96, passed away peacefully on March 9,2019 at The Park Lane in Monterey, California. She was born on August 13, 1922 in Bayard, Nebraska. Doris spent her childhood in Temple City, California where she played on school sports teams, developed lots of friendships, and discovered a love of music. She enjoyed performing on the piano, dancing to music and loved life. She also developed quite a sense of humor.

She attended Pasadena Junior College and Whittier College prior to her marriage. She was very active at both colleges including student government, the Student Christian Association, and the Athenian sorority.

She married William "Bill" Edward Hughes in 1942 at the Naval Air Station, Pensacola, Florida. Doris and Bill raised three children, in Menlo Park, California before she and Bill returned to Southern California living in Seal Beach and Fallbrook.

Doris and Bill moved to Salinas, California in 1995 and he passed away in 1996. In 2013, she moved to The Park Lane in Monterey.

She is survived by her three children, Steve (Kris), Ken (Debbie), and Nancy Gist, seven grandchildren, Lisa, Jonathan, Ryan, Jessica, Kendra, Cameron and Kimberly and eight great-grandchildren, Zachary, Noah, Isaiah, Julia, Dylan, MacKenzie, Liliana and William.

Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel

710 Willow Street, San Jose, CA 95125

408-295-5160





