Doris Mary Ginsburg

November 10, 1924 - March 1, 2019

Davis

Doris passed away peacefully on March 1, 2019 at Atria Covell Gardens, Davis, CA. Born in Durand, Michigan to Ruth Sherman and Lloyd Owen, Doris attended Durand High School and in 1946, she received her degree in English Literature from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan. After graduation, Doris and her first husband, John Frederick Muehl, travelled to India, where she taught school in Kodaicanal for 2 years while he travelled collecting material for his second book about India, entitled "Interview with India," following his first, "American Sahib." Throughout her life, Doris recounted many rich stories of her times there.

Following her return to Ann Arbor, Michigan, Doris bore three children, Gretchen Ruth, Eric Owen, and Lisa Genevieve Muehl. Soon thereafter, she worked for the Survey Research Center within the Institute of Social Research and was engaged in development and implementation of survey coding methods, which eventually resulted in her leading SRC's coding section and producing what at the time was the definitive manual for content analysis of social research instruments. Recognizing her professional accomplishments, Doris was offered several professional opportunities in New York City, but elected instead to remain in Ann Arbor, finding it a preferable place to raise her family.

Doris later married Gerald "Jerry" Phillip Ginsburg in 1963, and the family moved to Reno, Nevada, where they took up residence for the next 44 years. During that time, she served for several years as editor of the academic publication, "Sociometry," was active in state and local Democratic party activities, and worked briefly teaching English as a second language to immigrants in the Reno area. Together, she and Jerry travelled extensively; the family spent a year and a half in Geneva, Switzerland in 1966-67; and she and Jerry spent several years during his sabbaticals in Oxford, England, where they made several close and lifelong friends. Following Jerry's retirement from the University of Nevada, the two of them moved to Pebble Beach, CA, where they lived for 10 years before finally moving to Davis, CA.

Jerry passed away on September 30, 2018 and Doris was predeceased by two brothers, Garth Owen, and Graydon Owen. She is survived by her three children, Gretchen Ruth Muehl, Lisa Genevieve Muehl Montell, Eric Owen Ginsburg ; and four grandchildren, Daniel Vernon Ginsburg, Adrienne Julia Mahar Keane, Jonathon Trevor Mahar, and Adam Nathaniel Godbey.





