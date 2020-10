Doris Nadine PetersenMay 20, 1941 - October 1, 2020Pacific GroveIn Loving Memory ofDoris Nadine PetersenMay 20, 1941-October 1, 2020She passed away peacefully on October 1st.According to her wishes, private serviceswill be held at a later date for immediate family.Her presence in our lives will be greatlymissed. She was a beloved mother,grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend.We will remember her love and guidanceforever in our hearts."Eternal rest grant unto her O Lord and letPerpetual light shine upon her"Her Loving Family