Doris RileyMarch 7, 1926 - July 28, 2020Pacific GroveDoris Frances Riley, age 94, who lived courageously with Alzheimer's disease during her later years, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving daughters at Almond Heights Senior Living in Orangevale, CA on July 28, 2020.Doris was born in Bermondsey, England on March 7, 1926. She met her husband, Kenneth Riley, who was a sergeant in the United States Army in May of 1945 while working for the American Red Cross as a secretary in Tidworth, England. Doris and Ken were married in London, England in November 1945. Doris was a war bride and traveled to the United States in 1946 to join her husband. After many years as a devoted Army wife, she and Ken made Pacific Grove, CA their permanent home for 54 years. Ken passed away in 2016 and Doris moved to Orangevale, CA in 2017 to be closer to her daughters and their families.Doris was a full-time mother of three girls, Penny, Susan and Trish. Doris will forever be remembered as a loving, supportive wife, a very special mother and good friend to many. She was a fantastic cook, accomplished seamstress and knitter. She made two of her daughter's wedding dresses and for close family friends. Doris was always smiling and had such a kind and loving spirit about her.Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Ken and her youngest daughter, Trish Pappas (John). She is survived by her daughters, Penny Riley and Susan Fuoti (Jim). She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Devin, Elizabeth, Daniel, Katie, Michael and her great-grandchildren, Ivy and Atticus.A private family ceremony will be held at a later date.