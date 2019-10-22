|
Doroteo Tade
Feb. 6, 1937 - Oct. 12, 2019
Salinas
Doroteo Tade, 82, of Salinas, California, passed away on October 12, 2019 after a lingering illness. He was surrounded by immediate family members. He is survived by Helen, his wife of 62 years, and his children, George (Jocelyn) Tade, Jeffrey (Pam) Tade, Mary Ann Tade, and John (Lory) Tade; and six grandchildren, Ryan, Jocelle, Morgan, Loryssa, Brianna and Jennifer.
Doroteo was born on February 6, 1937 in Maket-an, Tadian, Mountain Province, Philippines. He graduated from Mountain State Agricultural College, La Trinidad, Benguet, Philippines. After marrying his high school sweetheart Helen and starting his family in 1957, he worked for the Dangwa Transportation Company in Baguio, Philippines. He then travelled to the United States and worked as a contract agricultural worker in California from 1963 to 1965. After returning to the Philippines, he immigrated to the United States with his family in 1967 and settled permanently in Salinas, California. He worked for Firestone Tire & Rubber Company and the Salinas Union High School District until his retirement.
Following retirement, Doroteo and Helen travelled extensively and enjoyed their retirement years. Their travels have taken them to Europe, Egypt and the Holy Land, Hawaii, the Caribbean and annual visits to the Philippines. Affectionally referred to by his large extended family as simply "Manong" or "Lolo", Doroteo was a culturally proud man who valued tradition, hard work and above all, love for family and the ties that bind. He was a proud and active member of BIBAK of Northern California, a Filipino cultural organization.
Doroteo had always felt a deep almost spiritual connection to the land, mountains and nature. He loved gardening, photography, travelling, and social media. He enjoyed hosting out-of-town visitors at his home and serving as the local tour guide for family and friends visiting the beautiful Monterey Bay area and Pebble Beach coastline.
Viewing is on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with a vigil service from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Alta Vista Mortuary, 41 E. Alisal St., Salinas, California.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1071 Pajaro St., Salinas, California, with a Celebration of Life Reception following immediately thereafter from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 201 Main, Santa Lucia Ballroom, Salinas, California.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Oct. 22, 2019