Dorothy Anne Lucido
October 21, 1932 ~ July 22, 2019
La Quinta, CA
Dorothy Anne Lucido, 86, passed away on July 22, 2019 of natural causes surrounded by her family and beloved husband, Frank.
Dorothy was born Dorothy Anne Goucher in Urbana, Illinois in 1932. As a child, she moved from the Heartland to the West Coast, one state at a time, and finally, just before high school, came to California. She attended Monterey High School (then called Monterey Union High School), and while excelling in school and forging life-long friendships with classmates, she met the love her life Frank A. Lucido. Dorothy graduated from high school two years early with high honors. The two married in 1950 soon after graduating from high school and began raising their family. They began their married life in Monterey, then Del Rey Oaks, and after that Seaside. In 1957, the family moved to Carmel where they would reside for the next 40 years.
Besides raising their seven children in their Carmel home, Dorothy would often take in other children who needed help, not to mention many rescued animals. Dorothy cared for them all as if they were her own.
There were 18 consecutive years of Lucido children at Carmel High School. During this time, she was a woman, wife, mother, cook, maid, chauffeur, bookkeeper, and everything else the family needed her to be. She was a member of the Carmel High Boosters Club, and the first female president of Carmel Youth Baseball. She was a force of nature the likes that the little town had never seen. A group of youngsters, who were the beneficiaries of her maternal prowess, nicknamed her "Mrs. Marvelous," and marvelous she was.
Dorothy suffered through the deaths of three of her beloved children: Stephen in 1963, John in 1992, and Vicki in 2006. Dorothy helped to establish the John Lucido Memorial Athletic Foundation in son, John's, honor.
Dorothy is survived by her loving husband, Frank; her children: Christina Casas, Tony (Robbie) Lucido, Cesca (Wayne) Holmbo, Frank (Vickie) Lucido, Michael Lucido; and by her 11 grandchildren who lovingly called her Nani: Justin (Sasha) Casas, Courtney Casas, Andrew Lucido, James Lucido, Wesley Holmbo, Jordan (Amanda) Casas, Whitney Holmbo, Carly Casas, Anna Lucido, Frank Lucido III, and Cadyn Lucido. She sadly missed the birth of her first great-grandchild, Jaxson Casas, by less than a month.
In 1998, she moved to La Quinta, California where she lived with her husband, Frank, until she passed away. For 86 years she roamed this earth. But her energy, her strength, her will, her sense of humor, and her love will be felt for generations to come.
Private services were held on Thursday, August 29th 2019. In lieu of flowers, Dorothy has requested donations could go to .
Published in The Monterey Herald on Sept. 8, 2019