Dorothy Ayres Maceira
August 4, 1930 ~November 7, 2019
Monterey
Dorothy Clara Stout was born August 4, 1930 in Kearny, Nebraska to Del and Dorothy Crowell Stout. With her younger brother Dwight (Dike), they moved to the Peninsula in 1940 when Del was hired to manage the old Safeway on Lighthouse in New Monterey. She attended Bay View Elementary and Pacific Grove High School.
Dorothy graduated from PGHS in 1948, and attended a dental assistant program in San Francisco, obtaining her certificate. She married Robert (Bob) Ayres on November 18, 1948 and moved to Salinas. They had five children in the next 10 years and moved back to Oak Grove in the summer of 1958.
She was hired as a "salesman" by Graham Buick in 1960, becoming the first woman to sell cars in the area. She later moved to Butts Pontiac-Cadillac, and sold stocks before becoming a dispatcher for Monterey County. She was an active quilter throughout her life, an enthusiastic singer in church and loved all kinds of music. She was just as likely to turn up at a rock show as she was at the Bach Festival.
Dorothy was especially good at developing and maintaining friendships throughout her life. She married Monterey native Frank Maceira in 1977 and enjoyed her happiest relationship. They spent much of their time dancing, playing golf, visiting their families and celebrating life with friends. After Frank's passing, she enjoyed a long friendship with Sal Lucido of Monterey.
Among the many organizations she supported, or participated in are Pacific Grove High School Alumni Association, Elks Ladies, Monterey Elks Lodge #1285, Concert Association, Monterey Hot Jazz Society, National Steinbeck Center, and the Monterey Bay Aquarium. She was most recently a member of the El Estero Presbyterian Church, and until last year, attended exercise classes at the Senior Center in New Monterey. She was especially thankful for the visits and support she received from her exercise pals and the church community.
She is survived by her five children, Keith (San Jose), Vernon (Santa Rosa), Ellen Pendleton (Carmel), Scott (Niagara Falls), and Tom (Oakland/Monterey), 10 grand-children, 21 great-grandchildren, and two nieces. Services will be held at El Estero Presbyterian Church at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 23, 2019. The family requests that any donations be made to the church, 490 Camino El Estero, Monterey, CA 93940, or to Hospice of the Central Coast, 2 Upper Ragsdale Drive, D-120, Monterey, CA 93940-5730.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Nov. 16, 2019