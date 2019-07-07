In Loving Memory

Dorothy "Debbie" Holl

May 25, 1929 - Jun. 26, 2019

Debbie Debnam was born in England in 1929. When World War II began she was 10 years old, and she told many stories of growing up in Southampton during the war. When the war ended and soldiers returned to work she was unable to find a job, so 18-year-old Debbie moved to Montreal and became the first woman to work as a statistician for Canadian Airways, tracking the operational hours on airplane parts. She met Manfred Holl on a double date with her roommate, and within weeks the two were engaged.

Debbie and Manfred were married in 1952 and moved to California for Manfred to pursue his PhD at UCLA while Debbie worked at Bank of America to support the family. The couple welcomed their first child, Christopher, in 1956. The family moved to Boston soon after to follow work opportunities, and in 1958 they had their second child, Michael. They returned to California and moved to Carmel in 1961.

Debbie was an avid bowler for years and earned many trophies. In the late 1960s she started playing tennis and played until she physically couldn't. During her 58 years as a Carmel local she did volunteer work at the library, the Community Hospital, and the Yellow Brick Road, where she was recognized for 15 years of service.

In late May, days before her 90th birthday, Debbie suffered a stroke and never recovered. She passed away in her sleep at home early Wednesday morning on June 26. Manfred had passed away last year in April. She is preceded by her sister Jeannie and survived by her brother Ron Debnam, nephew Paul McKenna, sons Christopher and Michael with wife Hilda, and grandchildren Luke, Kylie, and Nick. At her request there will be no service. She will be deeply missed and remembered with great love and affection.





