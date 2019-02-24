Dorothy Jean Rutowski

October 29, 1923 ~ February 11, 2019

Monterey

Dorothy Jean Rutowski, who went by Jean, was born in Hollywood, California, to Robert and Verne Hervey. She grew up riding horses through the fields of then rural San Fernando Valley and met the love of her life, Edward Rutowski, at North Hollywood High School. She and Ed graduated with top honors and then went to UCLA. Jean worked in a women's dress store and the college library to fund her way through a teaching credential and bachelor's degree in home economics. Jean and Edward married at age 21 during WWII right before he deployed to the Philippines. During his service, he wrote daily letters which she saved and later transcribed.

After living in North Hollywood and then relocating for four years to Tulsa, Oklahoma for Ed's work, they settled in Pacific Palisades, California, where Jean lived until she was 83. They had four children – Kenny, Ron, Mary Anne and Patricia – but, in Tulsa, Kenny died of leukemia at age 11 in 1957.

Jean and Ed were very active in the Unitarian Church of Santa Monica, running the Adult Program Committee. After earning a master's degree in education from Loyola Marymount in the 1970's, Jean taught home economics, child development and bachelor arts at St. Monica and St. Bernard High Schools in Santa Monica. She loved when her students would greet her as she shopped in Santa Monica.

Throughout their life together Jean and Ed were avid theater- and concert-goers and hikers. After Ed died in 1998, right before their 54th anniversary, Jean remained in the Palisades for eight years before relocating to Pacific Grove, where Ed and she had planned to move to be near their daughters, Patricia and Mary Anne.

During her time without Ed, Jean traveled to Greece and Spain, and generously took the family on a memorable trip to the Galapagos, using "mad money" she saved from her teaching. She loved Pacific Grove and was active in the local Unitarian Church, a book group, and exercise classes at the Sally Griffin Center. She moved into The Park Lane retirement community after she broke her hip at 89 and greatly enjoyed their happy hours and musical programs with her care companion, Carla Chenelle.

Jean is survived by her children, Ron (Kathy) Rutowski of Tempe, Arizona, Mary Anne (Don) York of Los Altos, CA and Patricia (Lauren Mitchell) Rutowski of Pacific Grove, CA; six grandchildren and their spouses, four great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Jane (Carroll) King of Sacramento and Barbara Mack of Lompoc and many loving nieces and nephews.

Jean often said that she lived a good, rich life, married a wonderful man, and raised children she dearly loved. Her bright eyes, positive outlook, love of life and all it has to offer, and loving care of her family will be greatly missed by many.

Jean is interred at El Carmelo Cemetery in Pacific Grove next to Ed. A private ceremony will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy, Sally Griffin Active Living Center or the Monterey Symphony. Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com to sign Jean's guest book and leave messages for her family.





