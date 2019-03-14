Dorothy Mattingly

August 9, 1925 - March 9, 2019

Seaside

Dorothy "Ailene" Mattingly was Born in Magargel, Texas on Aug 9, 1925 and passed away Mar. 9, 2019 with her granddaughter Jennifer Shamoeil at her side.

Dorothy mover to Seaside in 1942 at the age of 17. She married Thomas Jefferson (TJ) Mattingly on Dec. 2. 1942, in Seaside. They were married for 51 years. TJ passed away on Feb. 26, 1996.

Dorothy worked at Cypress Bowl as a League Coordinator for 16 years, then at Monterey Lanes as League Coordinator and manager over the next 25 years. In 2001 Dorothy retired from Monterey lanes, but not from life. She was the first Woman team manager in the Central Coast Little League, 1958-1961 , and her third year, her team won the Championship. She was the founder of the Sunshine Ladies at the old Monterey Hospital and was a member of Eastern Star.

Her home was always a gathering place for friends and family for making quilts, building bird houses, oil painting, playing cards, watching L.A. Dodgers ball games or any NASCAR race. She loved to go to Watsonville Speedway every Friday night to watch her favorite drive and friend Dave Byrd.

In 2003, Dorothy earned her GED at the young age of 78. In 2012 Dorothy was inducted into the Monterey Peninsula United States Bowling Congress Hall of Fame.

She is survived by Dave and Janet Mattingly of Fairfield Bay, Arkansas, Tom and Elin Mattingly of Macedonia, Ohio, granddaughter Erin Wight, and husband Nick, two sons Ethan and Dane of San Tan Valley, AZ, granddaughter Jennifer Shamoeil, and husband Homer and three daughters Mayla, Naomi and Emersyn of Salida, Ca. Her sister Odessa Crandell of P.G. Ca. and her extended family, Dorothy, Danny and Darryl Turnbull and their family, Bobby and Michelle Russell and their family, Jenny Boyles, Ken and Lisa Buffington and their family, Mike Deuer and so many more that called her Granny or Mom.





