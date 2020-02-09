|
|
Dorothy Stitt
November 10, 1921 - January 13, 2020
Brea, CA
Dorothy Stitt died peacefully at the age of 98 in her Brea home. Dorothy was born in Dunbar, NE, the eldest of Carl and Grace Frenzel Schreiner's five children.
She is survived by sons, Jeffrey J. Stitt and Gregory R. Stitt; daughters-in-law, Carolyn and Carmella; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and brother, Ronald Schreiner.
Dorothy spent her first years in Michigan Center, MI, before her family was forced to relocate back to Nebraska with the onset of the Great Depression. There, she met her husband, Edward Stitt, with whom she moved to California in 1942. For the next few decades, Dorothy committed her life to raising her two sons, caring for them while Edward was in the US Navy stationed on the USS Boxer. She spent several years working as manager at her and Ed's Tratel Recreational Vehicle Park in Garden Grove, CA. The park was sold in the early 90's, with the couple transitioning into commercial property redevelopment and investment. They retired in Carmel where she remained until her husband's passing in 2012, then moving to Brea, CA to become one of the first residents in the new Capriana Senior Living Community in 2013.
Dorothy was a lifelong learner, dedicating her time to absorbing new art, music, information, and experiences. A woman of many skills, she was notably adept at painting, blessing many of those close to her with personal portraits. She could always be found with a book near at hand, and loved to engage in thoughtful, intelligent conversation with anyone she came across. Dorothy committed herself to always thinking of others and how they might be feeling, a trait that enriched the lives of people of all ages and backgrounds throughout her years. She was a faithful friend, trusty mentor, and beautiful mind who could not help but attract admiration and respect. More than anything, Dorothy was incredibly proud of her family and it was the true joy of her life. She remained a steadfast believer in God her entire life.
A memorial celebration will be held in Brea, CA. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF) Orange County Office at 1801 E. Edinger Avenue Suite 135 Santa Ana, CA 92705 on behalf of The Garberg Force.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Feb. 9, 2020