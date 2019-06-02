Douglas Chandler

April 5, 1925 - April 26, 2019

Monterey

Douglas Stuart Chandler, 94, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Monterey on April 26th, 2019.

Doug was born in Evanston, Illinois, to Arthur Chandler and Gladys Wise. He is preceded in death by his wife Peggy of 70 years; Parents, Arthur and Gladys; Brothers, Malcolm and Arthur. He is survived by his brother, Calvin Hewitt Chandler; Children: Judy Chandler, Joan Chambers and husband Robert, Doug Chandler Jr. and wife Olga; Grandchildren: Robert Chambers II (Michelle), Christopher Chambers (Alicia), Douglas Chambers (Promise), Benjamin Chambers, Samantha Fishburn, and Jason Chandler; Great-grandchildren: Steven Chambers, Lily Chambers, Madison Fishburn and Brayden Fishburn; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Doug met his wife when he was 15 and she was 13 and became best friends. Upon his return from WWII, Doug (21) and Peggy (19) were married in December of 1946. The newlyweds moved to Chicago, IL, and then to Seattle, WA, where they were active in starting a Unitarian Church and began a family. In 1956 they moved with their two daughters to the Monterey Peninsula to be close to Peggy's parents and siblings. In 1957 their son was born.

Doug was a general contractor. They lived in a variety of houses in the area, including a place in Carmel Knolls that Doug designed and built. He remodeled and built a number of structures on the Peninsula; did property management, home inspections, and was the volunteer coordinator for construction for the very first phase of what is now Unitarian Universalist Church of the Monterey Peninsula (UUCMP).

Doug was an active member of his church, UUCMP, which included giving advice on the building structure and grounds, member of the Board, singing in the choir, and chairing the Facilities Committee. He was also involved in local government, Architectural Review Committee and Planning Commission for the city of Monterey. Doug also enjoyed archery and was an avid fisherman. One of the most exciting trips was one to Mexico with a group of fishermen to catch mahi-mahi. He and the family would also take summer vacations to Lake Pillsbury where they would rent cabins and go fishing, swimming and boating. In retirement, Doug and Peggy both enjoyed reading, eating out with friends, and visiting with their three children, their six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank friends, family, caregivers, and members of the Unitarian Church of the Monterey Peninsula for their love and support.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 15, at 2 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Monterey Peninsula, 490 Aguajito Road, Carmel, CA 93923. Donations in Doug's name may be given to the .





