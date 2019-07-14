Duane John Raymer

January 2, 1949 - July 1, 2019

Marina

Duane John Raymer, a resident of Marina, passed away peacefully in Monterey. Duane was born on January 2, 1949, in O'Neill, Nebraska, to the late John and Helen Raymer. He grew up in Carmel, California, and after high school served in Vietnam as a helicopter mechanic. He continued his work as a helicopter inspector in the US Army Civil Service until his retirement in Peachtree City, Georgia, and returned to California shortly thereafter. Duane was a beloved brother, father, and grandfather, and is survived by his sons, Jonathan Raymer (Rebecca) of Atlanta, Georgia, and Matthew Raymer (Kelcey), of Merced; his daughter Andrea Magnuson (Don) of Marina; his grandchildren Wesley Thompson and Jonah Raymer of Atlanta, Georgia, Talon, Boden, and Knox Raymer of Merced, and Audrey, Cody, and Emery Magnuson of Marina; his brother Tom Raymer of Marina; and his sisters Janeen Carter (Gene) of Yuba City, Beth McDonald (Norm) of Marina, and Jodi Schweigerdt (Scott) of Lodi.

Duane loved going out for breakfast, walking street festivals, spending time with his children and grandchildren, and volunteering at the Veteran's Transition Center of Monterey County. In lieu of flowers, his family has requested donations be made to the Veteran's Transition Center of Monterey County. Duane's ashes will be interred alongside his late father, John Raymer (US Army.

There will be a memorial service followed by the internment at California Central Coast Veteran's Cemetery on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 9:30 a.m.. Reception to follow at 356 Reservation Rd., Marina, in the Community Room next to the office.

Condolences may be written to the family at

www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com





