Eddy Jarecki
Nov. 20, 1946
Seaside
On Dec. 16, 2019, Eddy Jarecki, 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family & friends at Westland House in Monterey. Eddy was born in Saginaw, MI to Geraldine and Edward Jarecki on Nov. 20, 1946. He was a 1st Lt in the Marine Corps and served his country bravely during the Vietnam War. After serving he graduated from Fresno State University.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend. His sister Sally Gorham preceded him. He is survived by Carol, his wife of 41 years, his brother John Jarecki and sister Sandy Foran; his children: Christopher Jarecki, Lisa DiMaggio, Chris (Lisa) Palma, Lori (Santo) Scardina. 14 grandchildren; Bear Blu, Michael (Kayla), Rachel, Christopher, Katie, Ellie, Brooke, Emily (Nick), Andrew, Joshua, Joanna, & Joseph, and a loving extended family, including Mylo.
He impacted so many lives from all walks and will
always be remembered and deeply missed.
Celebration of Life will be on Sunday, Jan. 26, 4-7pm at Bayonet Grill at Bayonet/Black Horse Golf Course.
Donations in Eddy's name may be made to Hospice.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Jan. 7, 2020