Edith JohnsenNovember 15, 1936 - April 28, 2020MarinaEdith Johnsen, 83, long-time Marina resident (48 years) and civic leader passed away quietly in her home of natural causes on April 28, 2020 after slowly declining health for the last 18 months.Edith Johnsen was involved in the incorporation of the city of Marina in 1975, was the mayor of Marina 1990 - 1993, and also served as a member of the Monterey County Board of Supervisors from 1993 to 2005. She served on numerous boards and committees in Marina and Monterey County and was instrumental in the creation and implementation of the California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery, the Marina Library, and the Fort Ord Reuse Authority.In 2020, she received the 'Marina Foundation Lifetime of Service Award' for outstanding Service and Dedication to the Marina Community.She was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey on November 15, 1936, and was the daughter of Andrew J. Vallo and Rose Heruska. Prompted by scholarships she received; she began her life-long commitment to community service as her way to pay it forward. She holds a Bachelor's in English/Spanish and received her Master's degree from East Tennessee State University.She came to Marina in 1972 with her husband, US Army Major, Frederick Johnsen (married 48 years until his passing in 2006), and their sons, Christopher and Kenneth. She started teaching as an English teacher at Monterey Peninsula Jr. College (MPC), which is when her political career also began in her decade long fight for unionization and health insurance for part-time teachers. Her career blossomed as she took on the concerns and needs of the Central Coast Communities to heart and action.She is survived by her son Christopher Johnsen, daughter-in-law Doinita Nicollsen from Portland, Oregon; son Kenneth Johnsen and daughter-in-law, Christina Johnsen, from Salinas; brother-in-law's, Howard Stanley from Tampa, FL, and Robert Johnsen from Union, New Jersey; as well as niece Joyce Stanley, nephew Wayne Stanley from Tampa, Florida, and granddaughter Christi Johnson from Fargo, North Dakota.Due to social distancing and the Covid-19 virus, a date for a memorial service to be held at the Veteran's Cemetery (CCCVC) will be announced when it is safe to congregate.In lieu of flowers please send donations to the VNA Hospice, P.O. Box 2480, Monterey, CA 93942 or the California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery (CCCVC Endowment Fund), 2900 Parker Flats Road, Seaside, CA 93955.