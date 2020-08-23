Judge Edmund (Jim) James Leach1922 - 2020Bend, OregonJim was born in Salinas, CA on October 30, 1922, the oldest of 3 children, to Gladys and Edmund (Doc) Leach. He graduated from Salinas High School, Hartnell Community College, the University of California, Berkeley and Hastings College of Law. His studies were interrupted when he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1943. He saw combat at the invasion of Okinawa and was then sent to Korea to disarm Japanese troops. He was later recalled to serve in Germany during the Korean conflict.After the war, he resumed his studies. He married Carolyn Hardy, and they had four children, Margaret, Sarah, John and Peter. The family returned to Salinas and Jim began his law practice which he pursued for 18 years. In 1971 he was appointed as a judge to the Monterey County Municipal Court and 8 months later he was appointed to the Monterey County Superior Court, where he served for 18 years. Jim and Carolyn divorced and he subsequently married Joanne Thorp. They had two children, Patrick and Anne and he adopted Joanne's daughter Tracy. Later he and Joanne divorced. He married Carol Boswell in 1980. Following his retirement in 1989, he and Carol moved to Bend, Oregon where he could climb, hike and ski in the beautiful Cascade Mountains.Jim has a long history of community service. While in Salinas, he was Vice-President of the California Judges Association, President and Secretary of the Salinas Rotary Club, President of the Board of Sun Street Centers, a drug and alcohol residential treatment facility, President of the Monterey County Bar Association, and the list goes on. As Jim was truly a cowboy at heart, his favorite positions held were President of the California Rodeo Association for 3 years, Secretary for 16 years, and up to his death, a Past President Director. In addition to his volunteer activities, he was also a Professor of Law for 5 years at the Monterey College of Law.At Jim's retirement, fellow lawyers and judges praised Leach for "his intellect and legal scholarship, uncompromisingly high standards, courage, independence, unbending integrity, absolute fearlessness and our best judge".Once in Bend, he again became involved in the community. He served as Secretary of the Greater Bend Rotary and was involved in Bend Parks and Recreation programs, being selected as Volunteer of the Year in 1992. Along with these activities, he continued his hiking, backpacking, cross-country skiing, and kayaking into his early nineties.Jim was preceded in death by his parents, son Peter, first wife Carolyn, sister Eleanor Merritt and son-in-law Ed Zabrycki. He is survived by his wife Carol, his children, Margaret Zabrycki, Sarah Van Houten (Greg), John Leach (Patti), Tracy Leach, Patrick Leach (Tracy) and Anne Leach, his brother Howard Leach and Carol's children Lisa Boswell (Tim), Grant Boswell (Robin), Jan Boswell Swaggerty (Paul) and Craig Boswell (Chrissy). He also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins, 19 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.Jim's ashes will be scattered in the Cascades Mountains. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Partners In Care – Hospice of Bend. Salinas friends may wish to contribute to Rancho Cielo or to Sun Street Centers (Leach Scholarship).Rest in peace Jim, a true mountaineer, volunteer, cowboy and intellect. You have made the world a better place.