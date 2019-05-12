Edward DaSilva

January 4, 1940 - May 8, 2019

Pacific Grove

Eduardo, or affectionately known in the community as "Eddie", at age 79 passed at Community Hospital of Monterey Peninsula (under the care of Dr. Richard King and the caring hospital staff) on May 8th surrounded by his family.

Eddie was the youngest of five brothers born to Maria dos Anjos Soares and Jose Silveira da Silva Jr. on January 4th, 1940 on the island of Faial Azores.

In 1959, Eddie along with some of his brothers moved to California. In 1964, he married Mary Ismenia Lopes and would go on to have two sons Larry and Edward, a daughter-in-law Kristi, and four grandchildren.

Eddie worked at the Asilomar Conference Center for over 50 years, and was actively involved in the Portuguese community. A member of the F.D.E.S hall and Lady of Fatima Society, Eddie thoroughly enjoyed cooking for many of the crab dinners and local festas. Eddie's passion carried over into local sports. He always enjoyed watching the 49ers, Giants and San Jose Sharks. If he was not catching the game or cooking, he was out playing cards with close friends.

Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Mario, Eduino and Augusto, and is survived by his eldest brother Jose, his wife of 54 years, sons, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on May 16th at St. Angela Catholic Church, 362 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove at 11:00am, and will be followed by a private burial service.

Condolences may be written to the family at

www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com





View the online memorial for Edward DaSilva Published in The Monterey Herald on May 12, 2019