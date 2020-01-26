|
Edward John Albert
January 31, 1935 - January 23, 2020
Monterey
Edward Albert passed peacefully in his home on January 23, 2020. He spent his final moments surrounded by those he loved most, in the home he shared with his "sweet Lorraine" for over 61 years. Edward's life began in Monterey as "the baby" of four sons born to Emilio & Caridad Albert. The stories of his childhood were always told with pride & humor, even during the times of hardships. For him, his parents & brothers were his true heroes. Edward would go on to attend Monterey High School, where he graduated in 1953. During this time he met the love of his life, Lorraine Dorio, and their love affair would span the course of over 66 years. Together they brought two children into the world, Desiree & Edward, whose love and admiration for their father never wavered. Following the birth of his grandchildren, Edward assumed his most prized role as Papa, and there was never any doubt that his grandchildren believed he walked on water. Edward's humor, honesty, loyalty, and integrity will be missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing him. He will most certainly be remembered as a man all others should strive to be. To put it simply they just don't make them like him anymore. He was a proud husband, father, Papa, brother, uncle, brother in law, cousin, and friend. Edward is preceded in death by his beloved wife, parents, and brothers Emilio & Nicandro (Virginia). He is survived by his children, grandchildren, Ashleigh (Oscar), Sean (Kelly), and Caitlin (Jerry), great-grandchildren Eastin, Emery, Peyton, Scarlett, Beau, Edward, Jack, Sadie, & Emilia, his brother Dan (Joanne) Albert, and sister in law Francis Albert, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and loved ones. A special thanks to his caregiver, Gary, for his support during his illness. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 29th at 10:00am at San Carlos Cathedral in Monterey. Burial will follow in the San Carlos Cemetery.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Jan. 26, 2020