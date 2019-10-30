|
Edward Partridge Lyman
June 14, 1929 - October 23, 2019
Prunedale
Edward Partridge Lyman passed peacefully at home
October 23, 2019 at the age of 90. He was born June 14, 1929 in Murray, Utah to Alma Rich Lyman and Ruby Rebecca Jacobson Lyman.
He was preceded in death by his wife Caroline Lorin Lyman.
"Ed" is survived by his three daughters, Shawn, Kara, Jennifer and his Three, sons, Daniel, Andrew, Ronald and preceded in death by his son Jason.
A Celebration of Life will take place at 11:00 AM Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 255 Alvin Drive, Salinas, CA 93906.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Oct. 30, 2019