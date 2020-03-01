|
Eileen Edna Sutor
November 26, 1923 ~ February 21, 2020
Pacific Grove
Eileen Edna Sutor, nee Bollinger, age 96, of Pacific Grove, CA passed away at home on 21 Feb 2020.
She was born to parents Herman and Lena Bollinger, nee Nagel on 26 Nov 1923 in Chicago, Illinois. Eileen graduated from Lindblom Technical High School, Marquette Park, Chicago, in 1942. She was married to the late Frank Joseph Sutor on 21 Sep 1946 in Chicago, and they moved together to various military installations before ending up in Pacific Grove in 1963.
Eileen is survived by 10 children: Mary Ann Sutor, of TX; Christopher Charles Sutor, of TX; Stephen Sutor, of CA: David Anthony Sutor, of NM; Thomas Peter Sutor, of CA; Joseph Sutor, of CA; Teresa Pate, of OR; Michael Robert Sutor, of OK; Barbara Jo Manabe, of CA; and Laura Kathleen Lowell, of CA. She is also survived by seventeen grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren. Eileen was predeceased by her loving husband in 1980 and son, John Frances Sutor, in 1987.
Eileen was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. She is known by the community as having the best Rummage Sales in Pacific Grove. She collected, assembled and sold many treasures. She kept herself busy with craft projects and filled the house with bead flowers and other creations.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on 3 Mar 2020 at 10:00 am at St Angela Merici Catholic Church, 362 Lighthouse Ave, Pacific Grove, CA and burial will follow at El Carmelo Cemetery at the corner of Asilomar Blvd and Lighthouse Ave in Pacific Grove. Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com to sign Eileen's guest book and leave messages for her family.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Mar. 1, 2020