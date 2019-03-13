Elaine J. Mathews

July 21, 1944 - February 18, 2019

Monterey

Elaine Mathews passed away suddenly on February 18, 2019 while at her home in Jacks Peak. "Lani", as she was known to many of her friends, was a unique lady with a real passion for life. She was very comfortable in the Ranch like setting that was her home.

Her estate was filled with numerous furry and feathered friends. Elaine was never a mother, but her donkeys, horses, dogs, cats and birds became kids to her. She cared deeply for them and pampered them as if they were her kids. These 4 legged creatures had full reign of her large property. She spoiled them.

Although "Lani" was soft on her pets, she could be tough when the situation called for toughness. She would stand her ground for a cause she believed in. And she was loyal to friends she bonded with.

Elaine lived for many years on the Monterey Peninsula. In the early years she and her husband Tom were a dashing couple. A book about their adventures would have been fun reading. They were a dynamic duo.

Over the last decades of her life "Lani" was fully on her own, as she had lost her beloved Tom years earlier.

Elaine showed real grit in handling the ranch life with a strong and independent spirit. She kept herself busy by tending to her animals and maintained an interest in antiques and various collectibles. She was also quite interested in archaeology.

Elaine was a good storyteller. She could captivate listeners with some real interesting tales. She loved to converse.

Our "Lani" will be missed. She was a special person in a number of ways. And she certainly lived life to the fullest.

For those of you who would like to pay your respects to Elaine Mathews, you are cordially invited to do so.

A Memorial is being held on Friday, March 15th from 4pm to 6pm.

It will take place at Mission Mortuary which is located at 450 Camino El Estero in Monterey.





View the online memorial for Elaine J. Mathews Published in The Monterey Herald on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary