Elaine Rankin
May 25, 1927 - December 23, 2019
Carmel Valley
Elaine Walker Rankin passed away peacefully on Dec. 23, 2019. A resident of Carmel Valley for 47 years, Elaine was born in Hollywood, CA on May 25, 1927. She graduated from South Pasadena High School, and in the late-1940s attended Stanford University and UCLA, where she obtained a degree in Early Childhood Education. In Carmel, she was director of Carmel Preschool, and also managed The Pro Shop at Carmel Valley Athletic Club. It was here she met her husband, James Rankin. They were married for 34 years until Jim's passing in 2006.
Elaine volunteered for several charitable organizations, including the Bach Festival and Monterey Museum of Art. She had an adventurer's spirit, traveling to over 43 countries and to such unique destinations as India, Malaysia, Morocco, Iran, Syria, and even China while still in the midst of the cultural revolution in the 1970s. To the amazement of family and friends, she was still physically active into her 90's, playing tennis regularly and participating in her walking club. An avid reader, Elaine also enjoyed meeting with her book club.
Elaine is survived by her children: Cynthia Wilford of Los Angeles, CA, Eric Wilford (Mary) of Sunnyvale, CA, Jon Rankin of Pacific Grove, CA, her grandchildren Iggie Wilford of St. John, USVI, John Hughes (Terra) of Los Angeles, CA, Devon Hughes of Los Angeles, CA and two great-grandchildren, Ella and Olivia. She is preceded in death by her husband James Rankin Sr., daughter Lorrie and grandson Scott. She is further survived by her stepchildren Gina Riddiford, James Rankin Jr., Katie Parkes, 6 step-grandchildren and 13 step great-grandchildren.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Apr. 21, 2020