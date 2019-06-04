Eleanor (Ellie) (Acker) McGuire

May 21, 1928 - May 23, 2019

Ashland, Oregon

Born in 1928 (the year of the earth dragon ~ Chinese astrology) in Berlin, Germany to American Mother, Gwendolyn M. Lewis, and Austrian Father, Frederick W. Kraemer. Warren E Kraemer who was 10 years older was her only sibling. Because of the situation in Germany at the time, they moved in 1933 to New York. During her teens years, she caught anything culture, music and theater bug. Which lead her to move to San Francisco, California at 19 with a theater group working as a backstage hand. As you might imagine her favorite singer a musician was "Old Blue Eyes" Frank Sinatra and the Benny Goodman Band. I don't believe there was a musical or opera she didn't enjoy. She had a thirst for knowledge with an eclectic pallet, from politics to oceanography/marine life, poetry to trashy crime stories and supernatural/Edgar Cayce to conservation. As a single parent of four children, all close together in age, she had her hands full but still had time to be a friend to someone in need. Cooking wasn't a strong suit but she did put out scrumptious cheesecakes whenever asked. Wit and humor were a must in her life, She used to say "If you don't have humor you can't make it in this world". She walked in life with pride, dignity, an open heart, and a sense of propose. As an arbiter and the "Eveready (Energizer) Bunny," she lived to a nice age of 91. We will miss her.

• Career: 36 years at the Pacific Grove Public Library and retired at 74.

• Hobbies:

•Gave her time volunteering over 5000 hours for Monterey Bay Aquarium.

•She enjoyed walking on the beach with her dogs as well as reading, knitting, and family.





