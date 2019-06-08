Eleanor 'Ellie' McGuire

May 21, 1928 - May 23, 2019

Pacific Grove, Ca. & Medford, Or.

Our Beloved Mother, Eleanor Ruth McGuire (Ellie) passed away on May 23, 2019 in Medford, Or., two days after her 91st birthday.

Ellie was born on May 21,1928 in Berlin, Germany to Frederic and Gwendolyn (Lewis) Kraemer. The family returned to the United States in 1933, landing in New York City where Ellie was raised.

As a young adult, Ellie moved to the West Coast where she continued her lifelong love of musical theatre. She lived in San Diego, San Francisco & Big Sur (where two of her children were born at home) before finally settling in Pacific Grove in 1962. Ellie had a 35-year career at the Pacific Grove Public Library.

Elliegram, as she was called by her grandchildren, is survived by her 4 children and their families; Kasey Acker, her son Torrin, Caitilin McGuire, her husband Dave Pratt & their children Emily Paquin and Tara & Tyler Pratt, Kip McGuire his son Sean and Scott McGuire. She was preceded in death by her brother, Warren Kraemer.

Ellie had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to laugh. She loved to talk politics and was passionate about the oceans and the environment. Ellie was a Volunteer Emeritus at the Monterey Bay Aquarium with over 5000 hours of donated time. For years, Mom was a consistent blood donor to the American Red Cross. Mom quoted Shakespeare frequently & instilled a lifelong love of musicals and the Arts into her family. She frequently reminded her children and grandchildren about the proper use of grammar "Bring it here, take it there!!" Ellie loved the rugged coastline of Pacific Grove, Big Sur & Point Lobos. Ellie had a big heart for rescue pets, adopting dogs and cats and providing them with loving homes all her life.

We will miss you so much Elliegram, your sense of humor, your passion for what you believed in and your love.

The Family will have a private reflection of Ellie's life. Donations in Ellie's name can be made to The Monterey Bay Aquarium or to Friends of the Pacific Grove Public Library.





