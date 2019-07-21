Eleanor "Christy" Yarr

July 15, 1929 - July 9, 1929

Pacific Grove

Eleanor "Christy" Yarr passed away peacefully on July 9, 2019. She was born on July 15, 1929 in Owatonna, Minnesota and raised by her parents, Doris Decker Christianson and Arthur William Christianson. She had one sister, Karen M. McNeal.

Following her graduation from Owatonna High School, she attended Saint Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota, transferred to the University of Minnesota, where she received her Bachelor's Degree.

Christy taught High School English in Minnesota. She then moved to California where she became a flight attendant. She met and married a U.S. Naval Pilot, Lt. Ernest A. Smith, Jr. They had two sons, Mark David Smith, who was born on Guam and Brian Ernest Smith, who was born in Hawaii.

She returned to California and taught High School, English, Mathematics and Physical Education, in the San Francisco East Bay for 25 years. Christy was an active member of the American Association of University Women for over 50 years. She was an active member of the Episcopal Church and upon retiring to Pacific Grove, she attended St. Mary's Episcopal Church by-the-Sea for the last 20 years.

She became a watercolor and acrylic painter, after retirement. She was mostly self-taught, yet enjoyed taking classes from local artists.

Christy is survived by her two sons, Mark Smith (Brenda) and Brian Smith (Jane), six grandchildren; Amanda Keeler, Amber Smith, Nicholas Smith, Brandy Branstetter, David Smith and six great-grandchildren.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Dr. Nancy Rubin and all of the staff at Ryan Ranch Oncology and to the caregivers at the Hospice of the Central Coast.

Donations can be made to AAUW Monterey Branch, Local Scholarships at P. O. Box 1786, Monterey, CA 93942.

Memorial Service and interment will be at St. Mary's Episcopal Church by-the Sea at 146 12th Street, Pacific Grove on July 26, 2019 at 01:00 PM.

Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com to sign Christy's guest book and leave messages for her family.





