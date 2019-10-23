|
Eliazar Rivlin
June, 29, 1926 - October 19, 2019
Monterey
Eliazar Rivlin was born in 1926 in Mogilev, Belorussia. He had older brother, Iosif, whom he loved very much throughout his life.
During the WWII Eliazar was in Blockade of Leningrad. He stayed in the surrounded city for two years. Despite the war, Eliazar managed to attend and graduate Leningrad Polytechnik Institute. He became an engineer.
He worked at Ekonomaizer plant for 40 years. He and his team designed turbines and pumps for power plants. He became leader in charge of a design department. He was loved and respected by his co-workers. Many of them stay connected to him decades after he retired and left the country.
He was devoted auto enthusiast, one of the pioneer car owners in his city. His family remembers Eliazar's stories about his road trips. His first car was 23hp, and he took it hundreds of miles across USSR.
Eliazar got married to Liya Volchek in 1967. The same year his son Alex was born.
In the 90's he retired and moved to California. When his wife developed Alzheimers. Eliazar stood by her side and took care of her until she passed away in 2002.
Eliazar developed passion for making videos. He made many movies about his trips. He mastered on the computer mixing soundtracks and producing final DVDs.
When he met Alla, they fell in love and cared for each other. They helped each other, traveled and spent time together. They cooked, shopped and walked together every day. They really loved, cared and supported each other.
His granddaughter Lillian was born in 2016. He really loved her and became her true friend.
We will remember him as kind, intelligent, energetic, and caring person. A person who did not want to trouble others and loved people around him.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Oct. 23, 2019