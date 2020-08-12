1/1
Elizabeth Ann Licata
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Ann Licata
Dec. 8, 1962 - Aug. 1, 2020
Monterey
Elizabeth Ann (Locklar) Licata was born on December 8, 1962, in Charleston, South Carolina, and passed away on August 1, 2020. Elizabeth graduated from Monterey High School in 1981 and went on to graduate from the Monterey Peninsula College Dental Academy in 1983. Elizabeth was a lover of the outdoors and her family. She enjoyed going camping, hiking, waterskiing, and snow skiing with her husband Giacomo and her two children, Joshua and Jessica. Many of these trips included her siblings, nieces, and nephews. Elizabeth is preceded in death by her father Billy Harold Locklar and her brother, Douglas Harold Locklar. She is survived by her mother Jennie Padilla, her son Joshua Licata and his daughter Gianna, her daughter Jessica Licata, Ruben Santillian and their children Ruben and Nadya, and her siblings Danny Locklar, Billy Locklar, Debra Hannas and Johnny Locklar. A graveside service will take place on Friday, August 14th at 2:30 p.m. at San Carlos Cemetery located at 792 Fremont St, Monterey, CA 93940. All those wishing to attend are required to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing.


View the online memorial for Elizabeth Ann Licata

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Graveside service
02:30 PM
San Carlos Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Monterey Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 11, 2020
Love you Aunt Liz. We’ll miss you. Rest In Peace
Chrissy Cresap
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved