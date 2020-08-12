Elizabeth Ann LicataDec. 8, 1962 - Aug. 1, 2020MontereyElizabeth Ann (Locklar) Licata was born on December 8, 1962, in Charleston, South Carolina, and passed away on August 1, 2020. Elizabeth graduated from Monterey High School in 1981 and went on to graduate from the Monterey Peninsula College Dental Academy in 1983. Elizabeth was a lover of the outdoors and her family. She enjoyed going camping, hiking, waterskiing, and snow skiing with her husband Giacomo and her two children, Joshua and Jessica. Many of these trips included her siblings, nieces, and nephews. Elizabeth is preceded in death by her father Billy Harold Locklar and her brother, Douglas Harold Locklar. She is survived by her mother Jennie Padilla, her son Joshua Licata and his daughter Gianna, her daughter Jessica Licata, Ruben Santillian and their children Ruben and Nadya, and her siblings Danny Locklar, Billy Locklar, Debra Hannas and Johnny Locklar. A graveside service will take place on Friday, August 14th at 2:30 p.m. at San Carlos Cemetery located at 792 Fremont St, Monterey, CA 93940. All those wishing to attend are required to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing.