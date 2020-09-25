Elizabeth Lang
June 1, 1958 - July 25, 2020
Seaside, CA
Elizabeth Marie (Jensen) Lang was born June 1, 1958 in Yokosuka, Japan and passed away from colon cancer on July 25, 2020, at the age of 62.
One of eight children, Liz grew up in Sunnyvale, CA. She was a lifelong teacher and learner. She realized that she wanted to be a teacher at the young age of seven, often organizing and conducting summer school classes in the family home. She received her BA degree in Natural Science from San Jose State University in 1981 and began her teaching career at Resurrection Elementary School in Sunnyvale from 1983 to 1985. After settling in Seaside, she taught 8th grade Science and Health Education at Pacific Grove Middle School from 1985 until 1996 when she took a leave of absence to join her husband in the family roofing business and to raise her two young boys. After retiring in 2015 her love of teaching children continued as a substitute teacher and volunteer.
Always striving to live her life to the fullest she earned a black belt in Jujutsu, ran the Big Sur Marathon, and competed in the Pacific Grove Triathlon. Her passion for adventure and travel took her around the world exploring all seven continents.
Her optimistic outgoing personality, sharp intellect, and sense of humor will be greatly missed but never forgotten by the many people she touched.
Liz is preceded in death by her father, Thomas Arnold Jensen, and her mother, Anne Murray Buckley Jensen, and father in law Helmut Lang. She is survived by her loving husband Michael Lang of Seaside; son Christopher Lang, his wife Lauren and their son Cedric of Bellevue WA; and son David Lang of Seaside. She is also survived by her brothers Michael, Tim, Andrew, and sisters Maryanne, Stephanie, Kathy, Martha, and many beloved nephews and nieces. She will be missed by her mother in law Karla Lang and her long time best friend Barbara Baird.
There will be no service per Liz's wishes. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. If you would like to honor Liz's memory the family suggests a donation to the American Cancer Society
. View and share memories of Liz at www.forevermissed.com/elizabeth-lang
. View the online memorial for Elizabeth Lang