|
|
Elsie Jane Dill
May 27, 1930 - April 10, 2020
Salinas
Elsie Jane Dill died at the age of 89 on Good Friday, April 10, 2020, in the peace of her own home surrounded by family. Two days prior to her passing, on the evening of April 8th, she called her family together to have a champagne toast. Her family gathered, physically or by Facetime, by her bedside to celebrate her: sharing their thoughts, and memories together. Two days later Elsie passed peacefully, joining her family members in Heaven.
Elsie was a native Californian, born in Oakland, and went to school in the Bay Area at Notre Dame Belmont. She then attended San Jose State, where she met her soon to be husband of 68 years, Murray Dill. After their marriage they made their home in King City, and later moved to their home in Salinas where they lived until Elsie's death.
Elsie grew up in an agricultural family. Her father, H.P. Garin started farming in the Salinas Valley in the 1920s. Upon his death, Elsie and her brothers, Hank Garin, William Garin and Bob Garin, continued the family business, which eventually became known as The Garin Company. During her lifetime, Elsie served on the Board of Directors for The Garin Company and was part owner of the Monterey Mercantile for over 20 years.
In addition to the family business, Elsie was the mother to five children. She was actively engaged in her children's educational communities, and a devoted supporter of Sacred Heart, Palma, and Notre Dame Schools. Furthermore, her service to the community extended to her involvement in the Native Daughters of the Golden West, Entre Nous Club, Steinbeck House, and St Joseph's Catholic Church in Spreckels.
Somehow between all of her commitments, she found time to pursue becoming an artist. She began her art career in oil painting, and with further instruction by established artists around the country, she broadened her scope of the arts. As an accomplished multi-media artist Elsie worked with oils, collage, watercolors, ink, pencil, batik, weaving, and basketry. She was a member of numerous art groups, and a founding member of the Valley Art Gallery in Old Town Salinas. Her artwork was exhibited in many galleries throughout California. In Salinas, some of her better-known works include a collage at the Grower Shippers Association in Salinas, a large batik in the Community Center, and a Venetian glass mosaic mural on the façade of Palma High School. In 2008, she was awarded the Champion of the Arts by the Arts Council for Monterrey County, and was inducted into Who's Who of American Women, and Women in the Arts.
Elsie was well known throughout the community for her art work, friendship, generosity and thoughtfulness. For many, it wasn't Christmas until you got Elsie's Christmas Card.
Elsie was preceded in her death by her father, H.P. Garin and mother, Elsie Jane Garin, brothers, Hank Garin, William Garin, and Robert Garin, and Grandson, Jonathan Dill.
She is survived by husband, Murray C. Dill, sons, George R. Dill (Rhoda), Gordon W. Dill (Carol), and Henry E. Dill (Lisa) and daughters, Kathy M. Bourne (Mike) and Cynthia J. McGonigle (Jim). She has 13 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
A private service with family was held on April 22nd. A Celebration of Life will occur once Shelter in Place has been lifted, please refer to Struve and Laporte's website for the date and details.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Arts Council for Monterey County, 1123 Fremont Blvd, Suite #C, Seaside, CA, 93955 or Online [email protected] or to a charitable cause of your choice.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
View the online memorial for Elsie Jane Dill
Published in The Monterey Herald on Apr. 25, 2020