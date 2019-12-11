|
Emilio Cal, Jr.
March 9, 1928 - December 4, 2019
Monterey
Emilio Cal, Jr., "Cal" died Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at age 91. Born March 9, 1928 in Monterey, California, Cal grew up in Monterey attending Bayview Grammar School and graduating from Monterey Union High School in 1946. Cal proudly served his country in the Unites States Navy for four years. After his service in the military, Cal started his career as a milkman with Carmel Dairy. Cal also worked for Borden, Knudsen and finally Producers, in which he was an owner/operator/distributor of dairy products on the Monterey Peninsula.
Everyone knew Cal was present when they heard his robust laugh and booming voice resonating throughout the room. Cal always enjoyed telling stories about growing up and living in Monterey, as well as his days in the Navy. If anyone needed to know about the history and people of Monterey, all they had to do was ask Cal.
Throughout his adult life, Cal was deeply involved in many service organizations, including the Monterey Elks Club, ICF Branch # 36 and the Monterey Host Lions Club. His involvement in the Monterey Elks Club included volunteering in what was originally known as the Bing Crosby Pro Am, now known as the AT&T Pro Am Golf Tournament, and the Youth Activities Association.
After retiring, during the week, you could find Cal at Red's Donuts and then the Elks Club, solving the problems of the world over coffee and a game of pool. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and spending time tending to his flowers, including his beautiful begonias.
Cal is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Patricia Cal, daughter Valerie Cal, step-daughters, Deborah Stone (Steve), Cindy Heaton (Lori), Christine Heaton and step-son Craig Heaton (Gracie). Emilio is also survived by his cousins, Teresa Longueira Petersen and Elena Longueira Young, two grandsons, three granddaughters, one great-grand-daughter, three great-grandsons and many nieces and nephews. Emilio was preceded in death by his parents, Emilio and Mary Rodriguez Cal, brother, Vincent Cal and step-son David Anderson.
A Celebration of Life to honor Cal will take place on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Monterey Elks Lodge, 150 Mar Vista Drive, Monterey.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the BPOE #1285 Youth Activities Association (150 Mar Vista Drive, Monterey, CA 93940) or to Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula (P.O. Box HH, Monterey, CA 93942).
Published in The Monterey Herald on Dec. 11, 2019