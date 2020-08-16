Ernest BizzozeroCAPT US Coast Guard (RET)Carmel, CAErnest Bizzozero joined his family and friends on the golf course in Heaven on April 13, 2020. He died peacefully at home in Carmel, CA, after a long illness. Ernie was born Nov. 27, 1933, in Quincy, MA, the only child of Ernest Bianchi Bizzozero and Marion M. Bizzozero. On Nov. 28, 1942, his parents and a group of their neighbors and friends went to the Cocoanut Grove in Boston, MA. A horrendous fire broke out, and within 12 minutes more than 490 people were gone. Each couple in the Bizzozero's group lost a partner, among whom were Ernie's father and Mary Duggan, the wife of Frank Duggan of Quincy. Ernie's mother and Frank Duggan became lifelong friends and Frank's son, James, became Ernie's "almost stepbrother."Ernie graduated from Boston College with a BA in Administration and joined the Coast Guard in 1957. His first assignment was as an officer on an icebreaker in Greenland, then to Alameda, CA as Commanding Officer of a Port Security unit, and then to the greatest job as Commanding Officer of the USCG Reserve training ship, LAMAR, based in Monterey, CA. After several delightful years in CA, it was back to the East Coast for the remainder of his career. He retired in 1983 and he and his wife and cat returned to CA. Ernie always said "Life has been good," and the Coast Guard was filled with "what's next?"Ernie was an avid golfer. He was a member of the Ft. Ord "Bandits" and Rancho Cañada golf club, and for a number of years a member of the Ft. Ord Retiree Council, he was a rules person with the Northern California Golf Assoc., a docent and Eucharistic Minister at Carmel Mission, member of the Carmel Council of the Knights of Columbus, a member of the Monterey Chapter of the Military Officers Assoc., and numerous other organizations.He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Joan, by James Duggan and the children of James and his late wife, Susan (aka the "Duggan Clan"), and by Ernie's daughter, Danita Underwood of Roxbury, MA, and her children Brittany and Chelsey and grandchild Aries.He will be interred at the Central Coast Veterans Cemetery when appropriate.Our thanks to Dr. Mary Roberts and her staff at the VA Clinic, to his nephrologist Dr. Jeffrey Chen, and to his wonderful caregiver, Glenn Howard, who could always put a smile on Ernie's face.Any donations in his memory may be made to SPCA of Monterey County, P.O. Box 3058, Monterey, CA 93922; Veterans Transition Center, 220 12th St, Marina, CA 93933; Operation Care & Comfort, an all-volunteer organization which sends care packages to the troops, c/o 3173 Pebble Beach Circle, Fairfield, CA 94534; or to Carmel Mission Foundation, P.O. Box 221351, Carmel, CA 93922.