Estelle Rose BrucatoNovember 11, 1934 - October 26, 2020MontereyEstelle Rose Brucato passed away from heart failure on October 26th at Community Hospital in Monterey.She was born in Monterey to Vince and Mary Catania. She attended Monterey High School.Upon graduation she met and married George Brucato of Monterey. She worked at Bank of America for over forty years. She particularly enjoyed helping people obtain loans.She volunteered with numerous philanthropic organizations in Monterey, some of which included Colton Hall Hostesses, Monterey Civic Club, La Merienda (Monterey's Birthday Celebration), including Decorations Chairwoman of Monterey's 200th birthday celebration, Monterey USO Club, Bing Crosby National Pro-Am Golf Tournament, and many other civic groups.She enjoyed traveling with family and friends. Her gang included notable Monterey names such as LoManto, Russo, Golding, Magner, Lofink, Campos, and Rotter. They traveled the country watching golf tournaments from Coast to Coast. She travelled to Hawaii, Mexico, France and Italy with her family.She was a loving mother and would do anything for her children and grandchildren. Her giving nature did not end with her immediate family.Upon her retirement she perfected her creative knitting talent. She gifted countless family and friends with her beautiful hand-crafted blankets, each lovingly personalized with their name.She was loved by so many friends and family. She had a particular fondness for her many nieces and nephews and their children.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband George Brucato, her sisters Mary (Ventura) Torrente, Kathryn (Henry) Ragsdale, Angela (Joseph) Frontera, and brothers Salvatore(Rose), Frank and Samuel Catania, brother-in-law Benny LaSala, and her daughter Georgeiann.She is survived by her brother Vince (Lynn) Catania and sister Johanna LaSala and sister-in-laws Melba and Marylou Catania, and her children Jerilyn (Matt) Albert and Renee (Dahn) Davi-Walker of Monterey, Frank (Corrie) Brucato of Los Altos, twelve grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.