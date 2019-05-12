|
Esther S. Wright
August 19, 1923 - April 30, 2019
Pacific Grove, California
Esther S. Wright passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019, at the age of 95. Beloved wife of Robert (deceased), mother of Lance, Kathleen, and Nelly (daughter-in-law), and grandmother of Robert. She was married to Robert (Bob) for 67 years. She enjoyed her career as a deputy clerk for the Monterey Superior Court, playing bridge, long-distance running, and spending times with friends. At her request there will not be a public memorial service. The best way to remember and honor Esther will be to extend kindness to others. Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com for guestbook.
Published in The Monterey Herald on May 12, 2019