Ethel B. Davis

March 25, 1920 - June 14, 2019

King City, CA

On June 14, Ethel Davis peacefully went to be with the Lord at her home in King City. Her last words were "Thank You Jesus! Thank you Jesus!"

Ethel is survived by her boys, Kert (Lee) Davis of Los Gatos, Chris (Kathy) Davis of King City and Terry (Betsy) Davis of Pacific Grove; grandchildren Brett Davis, Scott (Amy) Davis, Andrew (Amber) Davis, Colleen (Matt) Bousman, Tim (CJ) Davis, Eliot (Patty) Davis, Rachel (Mike) Muscutt, Nick Davis (deceased), and Paul Davis. She also has eleven (great), great grandchildren Cassidy Davis, Reilly Davis, Mallory Davis, Carter Davis, Piper Davis, Emaly Bousman, Owen Bousman, Jillian Davis, Gannon Davis, Makayla Davis, and Decker Muscutt. She is also survived by Eileen Bennett (her adopted daughter), neighbors and all her friends that visited her throughout her life in King City. Persons wanting to make a donation in Memory of Ethel can donate to: Nick Davis Memorial Scholarships at either Westmont College or Trinity High School. Or, Central Coast Visiting Nurses Association and Hospice. For donation links or more about Ethel visit: www.EFS-Cares.com. Celebration of Life services will be held Wednesday, June 26, at10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 450 King St., King City, CA.





