Eugene "Gene" Carroll
December 21, 1927 - February 13, 2020
Pacific Grove
Our beloved father and friend to all who knew him, has gone home to his final resting place.
He passed Thursday evening surrounded by his loving family.
He is survived by his lifelong wife Margaret Carroll, his devoted first son Phillip Carroll and second dedicated son Billy Carroll and spouse Lorrie Madison, his beloved daughter Laureen Seib and husband Bill Seib and finally two granddaughters whom he loved very much.
He was a very proud, hardworking, kind, loving, fun, comical adventurous man. He loved his kids and wife as much as life itself. His love for nature and all God's creatures made him truly special and one of a kind.
Gene retired from Monterey Peninsula Country Club. he was also a lead valet man for many years in Pebble Beach and various places on the Monterey Peninsula. Gene was a veteran who travelled to Europe in the army. He was a fisherman in his younger years during the great boom of the sardines. He made so many meaningful connections throughout his life and graciously touched all whom he came across. He always had a smile and a kind word for everyone he met and loved to tell stories of his life and history of his many years living here in the most beautiful part of the world, the Peninsula.
He always remembered to say "I will pray for you on Sunday at my church." He attended and was confirmed at St Angela's Parish in Pacific Grove.
This great man, our father Gene Carroll, will be missed beyond measure.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Feb. 23, 2020