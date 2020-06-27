Eugene "Gene" Cochetti
June 20, 1938 - June 25, 2020
Salinas
Eugene "Gene" Cochetti 82 of Salinas, passed away Thursday, June 25 2020, after a brief illness. He was born June 20, 1938 in upstate New York.
Visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 12noon to 6:00p.m. at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.
A private Rosary and Private Mass will be held.
A full obituary will be published in Tuesdays paper.
