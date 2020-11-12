Eugene Martínez Jan. 3, 1951 - Nov. 6, 2020 Resident of Prunedale Salinas Attorney Eugene J. Martínez passed away last Friday after a 2 month battle with the COVID virus. Please visit www.altavistamortuary.com for more information.
My condolences to his extended family. Gene was a very gracious man who welcomed me like family with his good friend Eduardo at various celebrations. He leaves an incredible legacy and inspiration to others. Rest in Peace.
Janice Dickson
Acquaintance
November 12, 2020
Our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Alta Vista Mortuary
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it
will be mailed to the family tomorrow.