Eugene Martínez
1951 - 2020
Eugene Martínez
Jan. 3, 1951 - Nov. 6, 2020
Resident of Prunedale
Salinas Attorney Eugene J. Martínez passed away last Friday after a 2 month battle with the COVID virus.
Please visit www.altavistamortuary.com for more information.


View the online memorial for Eugene Martínez

Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alta Vista Mortuary
41 East Alisal Street
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-9700
Memories & Condolences
November 11, 2020
My condolences to his extended family. Gene was a very gracious man who welcomed me like family with his good friend Eduardo at various celebrations. He leaves an incredible legacy and inspiration to others. Rest in Peace.
Janice Dickson
Acquaintance
November 12, 2020
Our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Alta Vista Mortuary
