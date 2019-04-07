Fay (Russo) Marcuzzo

December 5, 1923 ~ March 21, 2019

Monterey

Fay Marcuzzo passed away peacefully at the ago of 95 with her children by her side.

Fay was born to Salvatore and Marietta Russo from Isola delle Femmine, Sicily. Her parents settled in Monterey in 1908 where her father pioneered the sardine and anchovy industry.

Fay was fortunate to be a life long resident of Monterey and attended San Carlos Grammar School and graduated from Monterey High School. As a young women, she worked and modeled for Wilma Campbell's exclusive women's dress shop in downtown Monterey and she was also a charter member of the Italian Catholic Federation. Fay married Louie Marcuzzo, her husband of 61 years in 1947 and raised 3 children. Fay is survived by daughters Jo Anne Marcuzzo, Marietta Bain (Pierre) and son, Louie Marcuzzo; Grand Children; Christina, Rene, Magali, Geena, Alyssa and Gabrielle; Great Grand Children; Jackson and Carter.

Fay was preceeded in death by her husband Louie Marcuzzo, her brother, Shedo (Buck) Russo and sisters: Marian Davi, Kathryn Marchon, Virginia Martinez, Rose Seeno, Stella DiMaggio and Josephine Lentini.

A special thank you to Dr. King and staff, Carmelo Park and staff and to VNA Hospice Care.

Fay's greatest love was her children, grand children and great grandchildren and cooking for them all. Anyone who knew Fay and Louie was well aware that their door was always open, the table was set and you never left hungry.

A memorial mass will be celebrated on April 26, 2019 at 10am at San Carlos Church.

Condolences may be written to the family at

www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com





