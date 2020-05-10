Faye Chieko LewetzonJuly 17, 1929~April 23, 2020Pacific GroveFaye Chieko Lewetzon passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was a resident of Pacific Grove since 1968 and lived in San Carlos, California briefly to be near and cared for by her family.Chieko was born in Yokohama, Japan and is preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband Robert; her father, Yoshinori Takashima; her mother, Kou Takashima; and her brother, Masa Takashima. She was raised and educated in Japan, and she taught school there for several years before moving to Honolulu, Hawaii where she met and married her late husband, Robert Lewetzon, Lt. Cmdr USCG.Chieko became a United States Citizen in 1959 and legally changed her first name to Faye.Nothing was more important to Faye than family. She loved everyone and everyone loved her. Her family always said that once you met Faye, you automatically liked her.Faye leaves behind her sons Floyd Yamaguchi and Robert Lewetzon; step daughter, Linda Alexander; her grandchildren, Aaron, Marisa, Lacey, Robert and Randy; great-granddaughters, Evelyn and Charlotte; and her two sisters, Mieko Narita and Toshi Yano of Yokohama.Faye was an avid bowler and team member of the Monterey Monarchs for over 20 years. She really enjoyed playing at Lincoln Lanes and numerous bowling tournaments with her family and friends. Faye was an excellent golfer, and she enjoyed playing golf with her family at Pacifc Grove Municipal.A lover of seafood, Faye was a loyal customer to many of the locally owned restaurants, but her favorite was Fisherman's Grotto in Monterey, which she visited for over 40 years. Faye loved flowers, especially the blue iris, and being outdoors in her garden; she spent as much time as she could being near the ocean and Lake Tahoe.Faye will be cremated and her ashes scattered at sea with the ashes of her husband. The Lewetzon Family will have a Celebration of Life when the shelter in place has been lifted where family and friends can gather together.Faye loved animals, especially dogs. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to your local animal shelter.