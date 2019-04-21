Faye Ellene Hanger

November 18, 1924 - April 16, 2019

Carmel

Faye Ellene Hanger passed away April 16, 2019 in her 96th year.

Faye's determination and self-discipline gave her the strength to stay at home until the end with tender care from family, Hospice of the Central Coast and loving caregivers.

Born in Cambridge, MA in 1924, Faye was a devoted wife and mother, artist, poet, children's theater actor and courageous woman of the world. For forty years Faye raised a family in Ross, CA., where she lived a full and elegant life with her husband Charles E. Hanger. Faye was a vital partner to Charles in his role as President and Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers. Her family and friends remember her as a generous host, terrific cook, creative force and dynamic spirit.

Faye was preceded in death by her husband Roland Bryant Foerster, daughter Deborah Anne Foerster and second husband Charles E. Hanger.

She is survived by Gilbert Bryant Foerster (Anne Mudge), Dean Charles Hanger (Jeanne Kinnard), Susan Stanifer Hanger (Peter Traynor), Julie Hanger Conrad (Tony Tollner), five grandchildren and their growing families.

There will be a private family service at Grace Cathedral Chapel in San Francisco and a celebration of life in Carmel, CA at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Fund for Homeless Women at the Community Foundation for Monterey County in Faye's name. https://www.fundforhomelesswomen.org/donate/

Condolences may be written to the family at

www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com





