Monterey Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bermudez Family Funerals
475 Washington St., A
Monterey, CA 93940
831-324-0404
Resources
More Obituaries for Faye Hanger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Faye Ellene Hanger


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Faye Ellene Hanger Obituary
Faye Ellene Hanger
November 18, 1924 - April 16, 2019
Carmel
Faye Ellene Hanger passed away April 16, 2019 in her 96th year.
Faye's determination and self-discipline gave her the strength to stay at home until the end with tender care from family, Hospice of the Central Coast and loving caregivers.
Born in Cambridge, MA in 1924, Faye was a devoted wife and mother, artist, poet, children's theater actor and courageous woman of the world. For forty years Faye raised a family in Ross, CA., where she lived a full and elegant life with her husband Charles E. Hanger. Faye was a vital partner to Charles in his role as President and Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers. Her family and friends remember her as a generous host, terrific cook, creative force and dynamic spirit.
Faye was preceded in death by her husband Roland Bryant Foerster, daughter Deborah Anne Foerster and second husband Charles E. Hanger.
She is survived by Gilbert Bryant Foerster (Anne Mudge), Dean Charles Hanger (Jeanne Kinnard), Susan Stanifer Hanger (Peter Traynor), Julie Hanger Conrad (Tony Tollner), five grandchildren and their growing families.
There will be a private family service at Grace Cathedral Chapel in San Francisco and a celebration of life in Carmel, CA at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Fund for Homeless Women at the Community Foundation for Monterey County in Faye's name. https://www.fundforhomelesswomen.org/donate/
Condolences may be written to the family at
www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com


View the online memorial for Faye Ellene Hanger
Published in The Monterey Herald on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bermudez Family Funerals
Download Now