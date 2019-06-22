|
Felix Morales-Roque
May 20,1942- May 21, 2019
Shelton, Washington
Felix Morales-Roque died peacefully on May 21st in Redding California as a result of a medical event. "Roque" was a memorable drill instructor in Fort Ord during the Vietnam era, a landscaper on the Monterey Peninsula, and for the last 11 years he was quite content raising his beloved orchids in Shelton Washington. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends in Salinas, Monterey, Florida, Puerto Rico and Washington. A private celebration of life is planned for the end of June.
Published in The Monterey Herald on June 22, 2019