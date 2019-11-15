Monterey Herald Obituaries
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
Felix Rillera Pabros


1927 - 2019
Felix Rillera Pabros Obituary
Felix Rillera Pabros
January 7, 1927 - November 10, 2019
Salinas
Felix Rillera Pabros, 92 of Salinas passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019.
He was born Janaury 7, 1927 at Naguillion, La Union, Phillippines.
He lived in Monterey Bay area: Fort Ord, Castroville, Prunedale, Salinas over 50yrs
He was Retired Army, Prudential Insurance agent, Government Civil Service and was a member of Legionaires.
He was in the U.S. Army and served in WWII, Korean and Vietnam Wars. Filipino WWII Vet honored with Congressional Gold Medal.
He is survived by his wife, Victorina; daughters, Marilyn, Jessie, and Norma; son Felix.
Felix deeply cared for his family, his service to our country, and people throughout his life. He had an infectious happy demeanor and an unselfish drive to achieve a better life for himself and others.
Visitation will be 3:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. Sunday, November 22, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901 Rosary will follow until 8:30p.m. Sunday, November 22, 2019.
Funeral Service will be 11:00a.m. Monday, November 23 2019, at Struve and Laporte Chapel.


Published in The Monterey Herald on Nov. 15, 2019
