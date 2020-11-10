1/1
Frances Albert
1923 - 2020
Frances Albert
July 3, 1923 - Oct. 24, 2020
Monterey
Frances passed away peacefully at her home on October 24, 2020, at the age of 97.
She was a lifelong resident of Monterey. As a young woman she packed sardines for a local cannery. She later worked for Monterey School District for ten years.
Frances was predeceased by her loving husband of 69 years, Emilio Albert. Sisters; Anne Russo and Carmella Lucido, Brothers; Neno Aiello, Joe Aiello and Ray Aiello.
She is survived by her five children; Karen, Dennis (Diane), Marci, Geralyn and Emilio Jr, nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her brothers; Vince Aiello and Gus Aiello.
Mom will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She always had a smile on her face. She was a very loving Wife, Mom, Nana, Sister, Aunt and friend
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Hospice of Monterey.


Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Nov. 10, 2020.
