Frances AlbertJuly 3, 1923 - Oct. 24, 2020MontereyFrances passed away peacefully at her home on October 24, 2020, at the age of 97.She was a lifelong resident of Monterey. As a young woman she packed sardines for a local cannery. She later worked for Monterey School District for ten years.Frances was predeceased by her loving husband of 69 years, Emilio Albert. Sisters; Anne Russo and Carmella Lucido, Brothers; Neno Aiello, Joe Aiello and Ray Aiello.She is survived by her five children; Karen, Dennis (Diane), Marci, Geralyn and Emilio Jr, nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her brothers; Vince Aiello and Gus Aiello.Mom will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She always had a smile on her face. She was a very loving Wife, Mom, Nana, Sister, Aunt and friendIn lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Hospice of Monterey.