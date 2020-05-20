Frances Friscia
May 30, 1918 ~ May 11, 2020
Salinas
Fran passed away at her home at the age of 101. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she graduated from Pace University in 1944 with a B.A. Degree in accounting. She worked for the New York Public Library as an Assistant Controller and served as Acting Controller for three years prior to her retirement.
Fran moved to Pacific Grove in 1974 and volunteered for various nonprofits including Meals on Wheels, Hospice, and local museums, and was a board member for all these organizations. She volunteered at Community Hospital for thirty-nine years and served as President of the Hospital Auxiliary from 1995 – 1996. She gave generously to all.
Fran is survived by her nephews, John (Joyce) Friscia of Salinas and Louie Danna of New Jersey; niece, Rosalie Friscia Graziano of Florida, and Rosalie's children, Steven (Amy) Graziano and their family of Colorado and Michele Zucco of New York and many dear friends.
She was a great lady and she will always be in our hearts.
Fran's family wants to thank Sunrise Villa, VNA & Hospice, and all the caregivers who took great care of her.
At Fran's request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Meals on Wheels, 700 Jewell, Pacific Grove, CA 93950 or Montage Health Foundation, 40 Ryan Ranch, Ste. 200, Monterey, CA 93940 or Central Coast VNA and Hospice, PO Box 2480, Monterey, CA 93942. Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com to sign Fran's guestbook and leave messages for her family.
View the online memorial for Frances Friscia
Published in Monterey Herald Obits on May 20, 2020.