Frances PrestigiacomoMarch 25, 1922 - May 17, 2020Pacific GroveFrances Prestigiacomo passed on May 17, 2020, and her beloved son, Rosolino, on February 16, 2020 in Palermo, Sicily. We thank God for having our mother among us and the joy of calling her mamma. We thank our mother for all the years and she will forever remain in our hearts.With love, her children: Enza & Lillo, Frank & Karen, John & Janie & Brigida; Grandchildren: Antonella, Cesca, Tullio, Sara, Anthony, Natalie, Marcello, Rosie & Francesca.In honor of Frances, donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital stjude.org ).Condolences may be written to the family at