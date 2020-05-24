Frances Prestigiacomo
1922 - 2020
Frances Prestigiacomo
March 25, 1922 - May 17, 2020
Pacific Grove
Frances Prestigiacomo passed on May 17, 2020, and her beloved son, Rosolino, on February 16, 2020 in Palermo, Sicily. We thank God for having our mother among us and the joy of calling her mamma. We thank our mother for all the years and she will forever remain in our hearts.
With love, her children: Enza & Lillo, Frank & Karen, John & Janie & Brigida; Grandchildren: Antonella, Cesca, Tullio, Sara, Anthony, Natalie, Marcello, Rosie & Francesca.
In honor of Frances, donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org).
Condolences may be written to the family at
www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com.


View the online memorial for Frances Prestigiacomo



Published in Monterey Herald Obits on May 24, 2020.
May 22, 2020
rank and Karen, I would like to offer my sincere condolences for your
great loss. I always held your family in the highest regards, back to the 50's in New Monterey, and enjoyed being a part of Newton Street kids.
David Casas
Friend
May 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
