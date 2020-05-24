rank and Karen, I would like to offer my sincere condolences for your
great loss. I always held your family in the highest regards, back to the 50's in New Monterey, and enjoyed being a part of Newton Street kids.
Frances Prestigiacomo
March 25, 1922 - May 17, 2020
Pacific Grove
Frances Prestigiacomo passed on May 17, 2020, and her beloved son, Rosolino, on February 16, 2020 in Palermo, Sicily. We thank God for having our mother among us and the joy of calling her mamma. We thank our mother for all the years and she will forever remain in our hearts.
With love, her children: Enza & Lillo, Frank & Karen, John & Janie & Brigida; Grandchildren: Antonella, Cesca, Tullio, Sara, Anthony, Natalie, Marcello, Rosie & Francesca.
In honor of Frances, donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org).
Condolences may be written to the family at
www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com.
